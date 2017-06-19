Hamden woman honored for assisting firefighters

Published:
Pictured from left to right are: Chairman of the Hamden Fire Commission, Henry Candido, Commissioner Richard Reilly, Fire Chief David Berardesca, Ms. Laruen Scarlett, Mr. Jeff Gates, Commissioner James O'Brien and Commissioner Eric Curtis. (Photo Courtesy: Hamden Fire Department)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden woman was honored for helping the Hamden Fire Department for not only calling 911 to report a fire but for also videotaping the fire as it grew.

Lauren Scarlett was given a certificate of recognition for her actions with a structure fire.

The fire at 154 Towne House Road had Scarlett calling 911 and then she recorded video of the fire’s progression for the firefighters which helped in the fire investigation and in firefighter safety in the ground operations.

The video captured the fire from its early stages of development to its extension to other areas of the building and of it finally being put out. Commissioner Henry Candido commended Scarlett on June 14, 2017 for her outstanding community service and assistance to the Hamden Fire Department.

