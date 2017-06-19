Heavy thunderstorm moves across Connecticut Monday evening

By Published:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Ominous is a word best used to describe the storm clouds above Torrington on Monday evening.

All of Connecticut is experiencing a severe thunderstorm warning as the first big storm of the season moves across the state just days before summer officially begins.

Related Content: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Connecticut continues into evening hours

A storm of this magnitude can also cause problems with wind damage and flooding, as several areas of Connecticut are being warned of these dangers.

People are being advised to stay inside if possible tonight.

If you have to go out, drive slow and be sure to bring the rain jacket and an umbrella.

 

