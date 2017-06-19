How social media can help you land a job

By Published:
This June 16, 2017 photo shows social media app icons on a smartphone held by an Associated Press reporter in San Francisco. Google yourself. Curate your online photos. And as one private high school advises its students: Don't post anything online you wouldn't want your grandmother to see. AP spoke with experts on the role of social media in the college admissions process. They offered tips for students on what to post - and not post - if you're trying to get into college. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN)– If you’re looking for work this summer, chances are you can find something from your smartphone. We are stretching your dollar with how social media sites you already use can be easy ways to land a new gig. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Linkedin are all places that you can follow friends and find a job.

More and more companies are using social media sites to hire. Take McDonalds. The company took out 10 second ads on Snapchat. Just swipe up and you will be taken to the company’s career site.

Facebook has a jobs bookmark. Just type in Facebook.com/jobs or on the right side of your Facebook page, click jobs. You can filter postings by location, industry and type. If you are interested in a posting, click apply now. A form will pop up with info from your profile. Don’t worry, you can always edit that information before submitting the application.

If you want to search many sites like Instagram, Facebook or twitter, use hashtags. Try keywords like #hiring, #jobs or  #applynow. Not only will you find job postings you can also see tips that may help you ace the interview and eventually land the job.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s