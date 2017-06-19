How social media can help you land a job

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN)– If you’re looking for work this summer, chances are you can find something from your smartphone. We are stretching your dollar with how social media sites you already use can be easy ways to land a new gig. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Linkedin are all places that you can follow friends and find a job.

More and more companies are using social media sites to hire. Take McDonalds. The company took out 10 second ads on Snapchat. Just swipe up and you will be taken to the company’s career site.

Facebook has a jobs bookmark. Just type in Facebook.com/jobs or on the right side of your Facebook page, click jobs. You can filter postings by location, industry and type. If you are interested in a posting, click apply now. A form will pop up with info from your profile. Don’t worry, you can always edit that information before submitting the application.

If you want to search many sites like Instagram, Facebook or twitter, use hashtags. Try keywords like #hiring, #jobs or #applynow. Not only will you find job postings you can also see tips that may help you ace the interview and eventually land the job.