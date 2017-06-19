Laundry detergent deemed dangerous for adults with dementia

(WTNH) —

(WTNH) — Laundry detergent packets aren’t just dangerous for children, they can also be fatal for adults with dementia.

According to information from Consumer Reports, if someone with dementia mistook one of the pods for food, the results could be deadly.

That’s because those packets contain highly concentrated detergent which can cause death if ingested.

According to data collected over the past five years, eight people have died after eating those packets.

Six of those people were adults suffering from dementia.

