Man Allegedly Leaves Scene of Accident in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor police arrested a man they say was trying to take off from the scene of a car accident. Police say the accident happened on Saturday, June 17, around 5:00 p.m. on John Fitch Boulevard.

Police say 52-year-old Joseph Gleason Jr., of Manchester, was located nearby and arrested. Police say Gleason Jr. didn’t have insurance was charged with evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to appear in the second degree. Police say Gleason Jr. was released on bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court on June 26.