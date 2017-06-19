Metro-North president to retire in August

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Metro-North Commuter Railroad officials have confirmed their president will retire at the end of August.

Joseph Giulietti said on Sunday he plans to spend time with his family while he evaluates his career.

The commuter rail operation hired Giulietti in 2014 after a series of railroad troubles, including a train derailment and several service meltdowns.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reports the railroad has set ridership records in 2016 in both Connecticut and New York. The New Haven Line saw a 20,000 rider increase over the previous year.

Before his appointment, Giulietti was the executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. He previously served as a Metro-North executive for 15 years.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he will have to “scrutinize closely” Giulietti’s successor.

