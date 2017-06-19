Middletown Police arrest driver for improper plate, find marijuana and stun gun in car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man on June 7 in Middletown after a patrolling officer noticed him driving with a plate that did not match up with the vehicle.

An officer in his patrol vehicle ran a plate on a car he approached from behind around 1:22 a.m. The vehicle was a 2003 Toyota Corolla with a CT marker of 7AUTU6. However, the check on it showed that the marker had been cancelled and that it belonged to a 2013 Nissan Altima.

The officer signaled the driver to pull over. Police say the driver did not pull over immediately, but eventually did. When the officer walked to the car to speak with the driver, he could smell marijuana coming from the driver’s side window, according to police.

Two other people were in the vehicle. The police report states that the officer also noticed three glassine smoking pipes in plain view in the rear seat.

The driver did not have a driver license on him, and told officers that the car was not registered nor insured.

Police later identified the driver as Brendan Conway.

The officer asked Conway if there was anything illegal in the car. Police say that Conway told the officer that there was marijuana and a stun gun under the driver’s seat.

After everyone was out of the vehicle, police seized the stun gun, 14.35 grams of marijuana, a folding knife, and three glassine pipes which appeared to have marijuana residue on them, according to police.

Conway was issued a Connecticut misdemeanor summons for weapons in a motor vehicle, disobeying an officers signal, possession of less than .5 ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of marker plate, failure to have insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to be in court on June 21.