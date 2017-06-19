New Britain police searching for driver who allegedly fled scene after hitting motorcyclist

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain police are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a motorcyclist with their car and then left the scene.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday night at the intersection of Stanley Street and Park Street.

Police say a small, grey sedan hit a 24-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle.

After the incident, the driver then took off but left the car shortly afterward.

Police have located the car.

Officials say the victim was not wearing a helmet and is now recovering from serious injuries.