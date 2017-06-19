New development in the works for downtown Ansonia

By Published: Updated:

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Big changes are coming to Ansonia. The city is working to transform its downtown. The development in the works is something it hasn’t seen in decades.

Essentially, an entire block will have new businesses and some new apartments. The current senior center on Main Street will soon be residential.

“They’re going to be single bedroom apartments,” said David Cassetti, Mayor of Ansonia. “We’re hoping with the train station right next door, you’ll have people from New York that come up, that want to have an apartment here in Ansonia.”

That’s a big deal for a small city. Especially since the ATP and Palmer buildings haven’t been paying taxes in decades. Cassetti says they’ve been costing the city about $30 thousand per year just to maintain.

“Right now it’s been vacant for 35 years, had no income at all,” Cassetti said.

The space on the bottom floor will be commercial space; instead of the senior center, you may see a restaurant. The senior center will be moving to the first floor of a large building down the street. The city’s police department will have a new space on the second floor of that building, essentially tripling the space the department currently has.

“We have a real need downtown to have our center of security and safety here to help commercial businesses flourish,” said John Marini, Corporation Counsel for Ansonia.

The goal is to revitalize downtown, to make it a place where people will want to live, shop and eat. That also includes a new building, which will become a banquet hall and restaurant.

“That is new construction that we haven’t seen since the 1990s, so that’s a big deal,” said Sheila O’Malley, the city’s economic development administrator.

Further down on Main Street the city is expecting a new HomeGoods store, which could open late this summer.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s