New Haven Muslim leaders condemn London mosque attack

Related Coverage Driver plows into crowd outside London mosque, injuring 10

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Muslim leaders in one local community are speaking out about Sunday night’s attack in London.

The outreach director from the Ah Madiyya Muslim Community in Meriden is calling the attack “heartbreaking.”

However, he says their religion calls for them to seek help through patience and prayer.

“This is a call for people to unite of all backgrounds come together in solidarity, come together in dialogue, dispel that ignorance, ignorance leads to hatred, fear violence this can save lives dialogue can save lives,” explained Zahir Muhammad Mannan.

Related Content: Driver plows into crowd outside London mosque, injuring 10

That mosque in Meriden was the scene of a shooting in 2015.

No one was hurt, but the man who fired those shots eventually sought forgiveness from Muslim leaders there.

He got it.

That mosque now has security guards that work as ushers to keep their facilities safe.