New London police arrest man found passed out behind wheel of vehicle

NEW LONDON, Conn (WTNH) – New London police arrested a man who they found passed out behind the wheel of his car in the middle of the afternoon. According to police, the incident happened on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the area of Route 1 and Cross Street.

Police say 45-year-old Allan Jones was inside the car, unresponsive, with the vehicle running and his foot on the brake pedal. The police report says that Jones was found clutching a cellophane cigarette wrapper containing a white chunky powder and that Jones told then it was “crack cocaine” when an officer asked about it.

Police also found pills inside the car and a crack pipe. Jones was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants, and police say he was also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.