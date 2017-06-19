Police investigate burglary at Rowayton Pizza in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwalk are investigating burglary at Rowayton Pizza on Rowayton Avenue during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 10th.

According to police, a suspect broke the front window with rocks and then entered the business. Once inside the suspect took the cash register before leaving in a small sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Police say the suspect appears to be a white man. If you have any information on the burglary contact Detective Bell at (203) 854-3183 or send text anonymous tips by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).