Police investigate burglary at Rowayton Pizza in Norwalk

Surveillance from Rowayton Pizza (Norwalk Police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) —  Police in Norwalk are investigating burglary at Rowayton Pizza on Rowayton Avenue during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 10th.

Surveillance from Rowayton Pizza (Norwalk Police)

According to police, a suspect broke the front window with rocks and then entered the business.  Once inside the suspect took the cash register before leaving in a small sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Surveillance from Rowayton Pizza (Norwalk Police)

Police say the suspect appears to be a white man. If you have any information on the burglary contact Detective Bell at (203) 854-3183 or send text anonymous tips by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).

 

 

