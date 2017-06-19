Police investigate deadly four-car crash in Chaplin

Related Coverage Three car accident with serious injuries closes Route 6 in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly four-car crash that happened on Sunday night in Chaplin.

Police say one of the cars was driving eastbound on Route 6 when it crossed the center divide and crashed into two other cars. A third car was also involved after it was hit with debris.

The driver of the car that went over the median, later identified as John William Crone, of Willimantic, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Four other people were hurt and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say this is an open and ongoing investigation.