Police pursue carjacking suspects through several shoreline towns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have arrested two suspects in connection with an overnight carjacking that led to a police chase through several shoreline towns.

The car chase ended right along First street in West Haven, but then a foot chase went back in to New Haven.

New Haven police say possibly three suspects allegedly showed a gun and and carjacked a Nissan Maxima on Foote Street in New Haven. Police got the call about that at 1:13 a.m. but it was around 3 when they spotted that car at the Getty station on Kimberly Avenue.

The suspect vehicle took off and drove through parts of New Haven before getting onto the highway. State Police Troopers assisted New Haven police in the pursuit during the short period that the vehicle was traveling on I-95.

Police arrested this man early this morning for a carjacking that led to a high speed chase through several towns. Latest on @wtnh pic.twitter.com/CevZclJBMK — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 19, 2017

Shortly after the vehicle got off of the highway in the Milford / Orange area, but police located the vehicle when it doubled back and ended up in the area of First Avenue in West Haven. That’s where police arrested one female suspect around 4 a.m.. Another male suspect took off running and was later taken into custody in a backyard off of Truman Street in New Haven round 4:30 a.m.

The Identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

The car is safe and News 8 spoke to the owner of that car who is also fine. There was talk that there might be a third carjacker still out there. A few minutes ago, we saw a police k-9 unit sniffing around, so they may still be looking for that third person.