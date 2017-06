BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WTNH) — Who knew these rodents were so strong?

A rat was caught on camera dragging a trash bag across a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The rat was seen pulling a white trash bag a few feet. Its actions stopped a woman in her tracks as she watched it drag the bag.

Luckily for us, the woman decided to take a video and capture the strange ordeal.

Eventually, the rat just grabbed some food out of the bag before it darted off.