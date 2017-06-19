Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

Very humid air in place and strong winds high in the atmosphere will fuel some potent thunderstorms later on today. A line will develop over NY and PA moving into Connecticut for the late afternoon and evening. Stay alert today and this evening for changing conditions. Here are the specifics:

Timing: Random shower/thunderstorm noon-5 PM mainly western half of Connecticut. Solid line arrives around 5-7 PM and moves across the state through 11 PM-Midnight.

Threats: Flash flooding, damaging winds and a weak tornado (highest threat is western Connecticut)

Here’s a look at some of the forecast images.