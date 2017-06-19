Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

By Published: Updated:

Very humid air in place and strong winds high in the atmosphere will fuel some potent thunderstorms later on today. A line will develop over NY and PA moving into Connecticut for the late afternoon and evening. Stay alert today and this evening for changing conditions. Here are the specifics:

Timing: Random shower/thunderstorm noon-5 PM mainly western half of Connecticut. Solid line arrives around 5-7 PM and moves across the state through 11 PM-Midnight.

Threats: Flash flooding, damaging winds and a weak tornado (highest threat is western Connecticut)

Here’s a look at some of the forecast images.

key2 hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

key3 hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

hrrr ref boston 14 Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

key dma flash flood watch1 Severe Weather Possible Later Today In Connecticut

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s