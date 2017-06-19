Storm forecast moves up high school graduation

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – The sun, in and out of clouds, not rain, greeting the Daniel Hand High School Class of 2017.

A forecast of wicked weather moved up graduation seven hours earlier than scheduled.

The midday shift was a challenge for Helen Odom.

“Asked if it threw her off? Yes, it did a little bit but you know what all my co-workers at my salon where I worked at, all pitched in to help me. So I really appreciate it. A shout out to all the girls at Cost Cutters in Meriden.”

Thanks to them — Helen arrived in time to watch daughter Hannah graduate.

“You know what,” she said, “the number one thing is the kids safety.”

Others dealt with the change the best they could.

“My dad had to take off work again.” says Emma Greene,

Some couldn’t attend.

Maggie Shea says, “Yeah, like my aunt. She’s a teacher so she could only come at night because she has to work during the day because their school is still in session so she couldn’t make it.”

The early start led to some adjustments.

Grace Lawton explained, “I woke up at 5:45 so I can straighten my hair and do all my makeup and stuff. It’s kind of inconvenient but I’m glad it’s nice weather.”

Amid words of reminders —

“We need to cherish these friendships and take risks.”

The day was summed up best by Sam Friedman.

“I just think that whatever window of opportunity we had to get graduation in today was what we should go with. I’m glad we talked with the town’s meteorologist and made the awesome decision to move it up so that we can all be here and have a great celebration,” he said

And celebrate they did, with throngs of family and friends.