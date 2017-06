(WTNH)-We all ask for feedback, even if we don’t realize it.¬†Communication expert, Steve Rohr tells us why feedback often feels like an attack and how you can learn to love it. Here are the five steps for filtering feedback:

1 – Assume positive intent

2 – Stick to the topic

3 – Don’t let your brain focus on the negative

4 – Train your brain to be positive

5 – Cultivate “growth mindset”

