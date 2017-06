NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An accident involving a tractor trailer and multiple vehicles has closed exits 6 through 8 on I-91 Northbound.

New Haven police are reporting a tractor trailer has rolled over on the highway, blocking three lanes of traffic.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained by those involved in the crash.

Police are currently responding to the incident.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.