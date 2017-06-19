Travelers Championship kicks off in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Some of the best golfers in the world begin descending on Cromwell for the Traveler’s Championship golf tournament Monday.

Although competitive play doesn’t begin until Thursday, the event kicks off Monday morning at the TPC River Highlands course with a special dedication honoring former Travelers Chief Executive Officer Jay Fisherman.

In addition to the great week of golf, the tournament gives back to more than one hundred charities throughout the community.

The Travelers Championship is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series.