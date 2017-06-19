Travelers Championship kicks off in Cromwell

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Some of the best golfers in the world begin descending on Cromwell for the Traveler’s Championship golf tournament Monday.

Although competitive play doesn’t begin until Thursday, the event kicks off Monday morning at the TPC River Highlands course with a special dedication honoring former Travelers Chief Executive Officer Jay Fisherman.

In addition to the great week of golf, the tournament gives back to more than one hundred charities throughout the community.

The Travelers Championship is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s