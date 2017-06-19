Two deaths over weekend caused by electric shock drowning

(WTNH) — Two deaths occurred over the weekend by electric shock drowning.

This happens when someone is standing or swimming in water and is exposed to electricity. This is most commonly caused by a short in a charging line or

power source at a dock, marina, or on a boat.

An 11-year old girl in New Jersey was electrocuted when she was swimming in her backyard lagoon and touched a boat lift.

In Ohio, a 19-year-old man was killed after jumping into the water to try to save his dad and dog who were also being electrocuted.

Experts say even though your instinct may be to jump into the water and help someone who is being electrocuted, you should always turn off the power first.