Two deaths over weekend caused by electric shock drowning

By Published:

(WTNH) — Two deaths occurred over the weekend by electric shock drowning.

This happens when someone is standing or swimming in water and is exposed to electricity. This is most commonly caused by a short in a charging line or
power source at a dock, marina, or on a boat.

An 11-year old girl in New Jersey was electrocuted when she was swimming in her backyard lagoon and touched a boat lift.

In Ohio, a 19-year-old man was killed after jumping into the water to try to save his dad and dog who were also being electrocuted.

Experts say even though your instinct may be to jump into the water and help someone who is being electrocuted, you should always turn off the power first.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s