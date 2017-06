WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Waterford has been placed under arrest after he allegedly attacked two officers on Monday night.

Police say they tried to pull over a car, but the driver then assaulted the two officers.

The man then ran off into the woods to try to flee the scene. Police later caught up with the man and took him into custody.

One officer suffered cuts to his face and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.