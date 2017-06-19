West Hartford police search for suspect after Anti-Trump writings found

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating after Anti-Trump writings and threats were found on Thursday.

According to police, West Hartford Detective Division are investigating after an incident occurred at the Morley School on Bretton Road. They say several areas were damaged with Anti-Trump writings and threats directed at the President.

Police say a person of interest was observed on video riding a mountain bike onto the property. They say the person is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, who is balding and was wearing a Red Sox t-shirt. He also had a small brown and white mix breed dog with him.

Police ask that anyone with information on this suspect to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.