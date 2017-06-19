West Hartford police search for suspect after Anti-Trump writings found

By Published: Updated:
(West Hartford Police)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  West Hartford police are investigating after Anti-Trump writings and threats were found on Thursday.

According to police, West Hartford Detective Division are investigating after an incident occurred at the Morley School on Bretton Road. They say several areas were damaged with Anti-Trump writings and threats directed at the President.

Police say a person of interest was observed on video riding a mountain bike onto the property. They say the person is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, who is balding and was wearing a Red Sox t-shirt. He also had a small brown and white mix breed dog with him.

Police ask that anyone with information on this suspect to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s