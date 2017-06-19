What’s Brewing: Dads and family time, detachable jeans, former UCONN star breaks record

(WTNH)-Whether it’s giving piggy-back rides or changing diapers, dads today seem to be taking a more active role in raising their children. A new research report says that moms and dads in the U-S essentially work equal hours when paid work hours are combined with household chores and child care hours. The report also found that fathers are putting more time into their families than ever before.

Remember the expensive mud jeans? Well, here’s the next big thing: detachable jeans! The crotch is basically cut out and replaced with a garter belt. “Y Project” makes them, and they’ve recently been sported by Gigi hHdid, and other high fashion models. If you want a pair, it’ll set you back 570 bucks!

History was made on the court in Los Angeles last night. Diana Taurasi became the WMBA’s all-time scoring leader. The former UCONN star and current Phoenix Mercury guard passed Tina Thompson’s 7,488 points against the LA Sparks.

Her parents were there, cheering her on. She finished with 19 points in a 90-59 defeat.

Last week, in Costa Rica, the country’s president was being interviewed by local journalists, when he got quite the surprise.A wasp flew into his mouth! He stopped talking, swallowed it and announced: “I ate it. I ate the wasp.” Laughing, President Luis Guillermo Solis drank some water, and continued on with the interviews.