Woman who lied about cancer to avoid prison gets 2 ½ years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who lied about having cancer to avoid reporting to prison on a fraud conviction has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars.

Thirty-seven-year-old Aliyah Davis, of East Windsor, was sentenced on Monday to 30 months by a federal judge in New Haven. Davis had pleaded guilty to several charges in December.

She was sentenced to more than four years in prison in 2014 for defrauding Mass Mutual.

Prosecutors say Davis was granted postponements of when she would report to prison by lying she had terminal cancer. Authorities say she also changed her name to Aliyah Davis from Theresa Sutherland and committed unemployment compensation fraud.

Davis’ lawyer says in court documents she survived a troubled childhood to become successful, but needs counseling and substance abuse treatment.

