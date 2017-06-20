2 people in Alaska killed in 2 separate bear attacks

(WTNH) — Two bear attacks turned deadly in two parts of Alaska.

Officials say a black bear killed a 16-year-old runner while he was competing in a mountain race over the weekend.

Organizers say Patrick Cooper was mauled after he got lost and veered off the trail in Anchorage.

Authorities say Cooper called his brother and told him he was being chased by the bear.

State Troopers found the teenager’s body about a mile up the path with the bear guarding it.

The animal was shot twice, but ran off.

“We know the bear was hit because we found blood. We don’t know how hard it was hit. If it was a graze…if it was not a mortal hit or the very debilitating hit on the bear, it could’ve traveled for miles,” said Dave Battle of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

The second attack was 300 miles northeast of Anchorage. A contract employee for an underground gold mine was taking geological samples when he was attacked and killed by a black bear.