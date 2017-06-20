(WTNH)-The 22nd Annual Greater New Haven Pizza Fest will be held June 21, 22, 23, on the New Haven Green in partnership with the International Festival of Arts & Ideas to benefit The Connection. Attendees can get pizza by the slice from some of Greater New Haven’s best and most generous pizzerias. Pizza is $3 a slice; two for $5; beverages are $1 and Italian ice is $2. The Pizza Fest is a great community event as well as major fundraiser for The Connection, a statewide nonprofit human services and community development agency. The agency serves many of the most vulnerable members of our communities. There are three main program areas: behavioral health (mental health and addiction services); family support services (supportive housing and case management services for individuals and families) and community justice. Clients in behavioral health programs work and volunteer at Pizza Fest, which helps their recovery, community reintegration. Net proceeds for this year’s Pizza Fest will go toward general operating support for the Cornerstone program in New Haven.
