10% of Eversource customers in Naugatuck without power

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 5,000 Eversource customers in Naugatuck were without power on Tuesday night, but most of them have since gained it back.

According to Eversource, 40 percent of their customers in the town, or 5,788 people, did not have power around 6:00 p.m. Shortly before 7:00, only 10 percent of their customers were without power.

On Route 8 heading northbound, the exit 29 off ramp is closed because of a pole fire, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation.

There is no word if people have lost power because of the pole fire.

There is also no word on how long it will take to restore power to everyone.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

