Baby shower held at Travelers Championship for spouses of deployed military members

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Travelers Championship isn’t just about golf, it’s also about charity and giving back to the community.

On Tuesday, 30 women saw some of that generosity at a baby shower. All of the expectant mothers have spouses who are deployed military.

“It’s pretty cool. We didn’t have this at our first command that I just came from,” stated Tierney, a mom to be.

She’s stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton.

“It’s definitely a nice break from work,” she joked.

On Tuesday morning at the Travelers Championship, Tierney and 30 other military moms were showed with gifts.

The event is part of Operation Shower, which has a mission of making sure the moms are taken care of.

“We’re just trying to bring a day of joy and celebration and provide great gifts and connect them with other moms in the same situation,” stated the group’s founder and Chief Shower Officer Leann Morrissey.

“We go all out…We try to give them everything they need to get started,” she said.

At the event, every expectant mother received clothes, bedding, and toys in addition to a message from the sub base’s commander.

“It is a team effort and for the deployed, ultimately to protect our freedom as a member of the United States,” said Rear Admiral James Pitts. “I want to thank you as moms and as moms to be.”

As for Tierney, she’s real happy to be there.

“This is definitely a fun event,” she stated.