Burning calories with everyday activities

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Listen, I don’t blame you if during the summertime months you break your gym routine. After all, it’s just so much more fun to sit out on the grass and do some sun bathing. But did you know that you can actually burn hundreds of calories doing the things that you do outside every single day. Well here’s how many calories you can burn…

Raking leaves is never fun, but you can burn over 300 calories an hour doing it!

If your mower isn’t self propelled, don’t worry…you can burn almost 250 calories each half hour, but experts say, do it at a quick pace!

Kevin Emery, the owner of Gym Guyz in Wallingford, says that, “The harder you go, the faster you go, the more benefit you are going to get. It will be the same thing working out, if you kind of go slow it ‘s going to be okay, but if you really push your self and get that heart going then it’s going to be a fantastic workout for you.”

Now pulling weeds or trimming shrubs may not seem strenuous, but it can burn almost 350 calories an hour! Also, while it might be easier to go to the car wash, you can get a great workout doing it yourself!

“That involves your core, your shoulder, and your back. But again you want to get that heart rate going. You want to increase that cardiovascular endurance as best as you can.”, states Emery.

Trimming shrubs may not seem strenuous, but it can burn almost 350 calories an hour! Also, while it might be easier to go to the car wash, you can get a great workout doing it yourself!

Also, just pulling weeds from the yard or garden can burn 230 calories an hour!

Now whether it’s inside or out, painting can burn 300 calories an hour. Just be careful not to make a mess if you’re moving quickly!

Did you know you can burn up to 300 calories by cleaning the windows in your own house?

Now I know that it’s not an outside thing, but grocery shopping can actually burn a lot of calories.

When you fill up your cart on he average trip, it could be as much as 200 calories. Which can help justify that extra glass of juice in the morning.