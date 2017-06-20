Car accident closes Route 219 in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident has closed Route 219 in New Hartford on Tuesday night.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 219 just south of Route 44 is closed because of a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

LifeStar says they were called to the accident, but were intercepted and never arrived there. They were instead sent to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Officials have not elaborated on the extent of any injuries.

There is no word on what caused the accident or how long Route 219 will be closed for.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.