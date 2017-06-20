Chester swimming area closed to swimming

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All state swimming areas are open for swimming except for one. Cockaponset State Forest in Chester is closed.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection collects samples weekly from swimming areas and beaches which are then tested by the Department of Public Health for bacteria.

According to DEEP, the water at the swimming area of Cockaponset State Forest is being re-tested and the results are not yet known. It will be closed at least until the new test results come in.

Municipal beaches and swimming areas are tested by local health departments.