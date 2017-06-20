Connecticut tick populations are at an all time high since 2011

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Tick communities in western Connecticut areas are found to be increasing, according to studies.

The Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Laboratory at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) shared data showing a dramatic increase in Connecticut’s tick population. According to field samples collected since the beginning of May, there has been a 300% increase in tick populations when compared to data collected in 2016. This number is 1,000% greater than one shown in information from 2014.

Deer ticks, specifically nymphal-stage deer ticks, are known to carry Lyme disease as well and other illnesses.

The weekly field samples were observed by Dr. Neeta Connally, the director of the lab and an associate professor of biology at WCSU. She found that the tick population is at its highest level since sampling in the area began in 2011.

The study sites included areas in Danbury, Ridgefield, and Newtown.