Connecticut tick populations are at an all time high since 2011

By Published: Updated:
WCSU biology student Sandra Zapata Ramirez collects a tick sample. (Photo Courtesy: Western Connecticut State University)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Tick communities in western Connecticut areas are found to be increasing, according to studies.

The Tick-Borne Disease Prevention Laboratory at Western Connecticut State University (WCSU) shared data showing a dramatic increase in Connecticut’s tick population. According to field samples collected since the beginning of May, there has been a 300% increase in tick populations when compared to data collected in 2016. This number is 1,000% greater than one shown in information from 2014.

6 20 17 wcsu tick sample Connecticut tick populations are at an all time high since 2011
WCSU biology student Brittany Schappach collects a tick sample. (Photo Courtesy: Western Connecticut State University)

Deer ticks, specifically nymphal-stage deer ticks, are known to carry Lyme disease as well and other illnesses.

The weekly field samples were observed by Dr. Neeta Connally, the director of the lab and an associate professor of biology at WCSU. She found that the tick population is at its highest level since sampling in the area began in 2011.

The study sites included areas in Danbury, Ridgefield, and Newtown.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s