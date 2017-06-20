Cruisin’ Connecticut – Family Fun at the 2017 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Cromwell, home of the 2017 Travelers Championship.

I caught up with Nathan Grube, the tournament director to talk about some of the bigger names in the tournament this year:

I think the crowds are going to be awesome first of all. No doubt with the field this year – with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and (fan favorite) Bubba Watson.

The tournament offers a fun, family experience even if you’re not a golf enthusiast:

We consider the fan zone, a big park in the middle of a golf tournament. We have concerts that are free and venues like this that are free We have the kids zone which is free… all these activities… and kids get in for free and then we have new concession stands… It’s just a big festival out here and we try to make it to where everyone can have fun, if you’re a golf fan and if you’re not..

At the Patriot’s Outpost, there is free admission for active and retired veterans, with free food and beverage all week.

Learn more about the tournament, its schedule of events, and how to get tickets, here.

