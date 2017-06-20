Customs agents in Philadelphia stop snails in mail

By Published:
Stock photo of a snail.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Customs and Border Protection agents in Philadelphia stopped an invasive variety of snails from reaching their destination in Connecticut.

The seven pounds (3 kilos) of chocolate-banded snails were found in a package that listed the contents as “shoes and honey.”

The agency says the snails come from the Mediterranean region and pose a threat to garden plants, crops and vineyards.

The package was being shipped to Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s