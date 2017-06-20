Dean at Yale University to be replaced after discovered Yelp reviews

By Published:
Yale University campus (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June Chu will leave her position as Yale’s Pierson College dean. The news comes after she has been on leave following the discovery of offensive Yelp reviews posted through her account.

The Yale Daily News twitter account announced on Tuesday morning that Chu will be leaving her post at Yale University.

Last month, Chu was placed on leave after the university discovered screenshots of offensive Yelp reviews she had posted online. The reviews were deemed “reprehensible posts” by Pierson Head Stephen Davis.

Chu apologized to her students and acknowledged that her actions were wrong.

She was not allowed to participate in Yale’s commencement ceremonies and she could not engage with students through the duration of her leave.

See Related: Yale dean is placed on leave over offensive Yelp reviews

Davis shared that a new dean for the college will be found before the fall.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s