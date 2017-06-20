Dean at Yale University to be replaced after discovered Yelp reviews

Related Coverage Yale dean is placed on leave over offensive Yelp reviews

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June Chu will leave her position as Yale’s Pierson College dean. The news comes after she has been on leave following the discovery of offensive Yelp reviews posted through her account.

The Yale Daily News twitter account announced on Tuesday morning that Chu will be leaving her post at Yale University.

Last month, Chu was placed on leave after the university discovered screenshots of offensive Yelp reviews she had posted online. The reviews were deemed “reprehensible posts” by Pierson Head Stephen Davis.

Chu apologized to her students and acknowledged that her actions were wrong.

She was not allowed to participate in Yale’s commencement ceremonies and she could not engage with students through the duration of her leave.

Davis shared that a new dean for the college will be found before the fall.