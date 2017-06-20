Dunkin Donuts Park named best Double-A ballpark in America

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just about three months into the season, the Hartford Yard Goats ballpark is already getting rave reviews.

The recently-built Dunkin Donuts Park has been tabbed as the best Double-A ballpark in America.

That title is being bestowed upon Hartford’s minor league baseball stadium following the results of an online poll conducted by Baseball Digest.

The Yard Goats are going a great job drawing fans so far, selling out 11 of their past 17 home games.

The poll received more than 178,000 votes.