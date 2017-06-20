Father, son arrested in West Haven car battery thefts

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven police worked with Milford Police and Rocky Hill Police to investigate car battery thefts from Walmart in West Haven Monday night.

A monitoring company was tracking a GPS unit installed on a car battery outside of Walmart in Rocky Hill in an attempt to combat a recent rash of car battery thefts.

The battery was stolen Monday night and the GPS was tracked to Walmart in West Haven. West Haven Police Department dispatchers received real time updates from the location where police searched a U-haul van at Center Street and Union Avenue. The van was determined to contain numerous stolen car batteries along with the stolen GPS unit and burglar tools.

Peter Burwell Jr., 46, of West Haven, and his son, Peter Burwell 3rd, 25, of New Haven, were both arrested. They were charged with larceny, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, possession of burglar tools, and motor vehicle charges.

According to police, Peter Burwell Jr. had outstanding warrants. Both were held on bond. The van was impounded and a large amount of stolen items were taken as evidence.