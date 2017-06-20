Female suffers serious injury after collision between scooter and car in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police say a serious accident occurred on Tuesday in their town involving a female on a scooter and a car.

A female operator driving on a 2005 Yamaha scooter was traveling southbound on North Chestnut Street at the intersection of Fountain Street sometime before 1:13 p.m., according to police.

A male operator was driving in a 2015 Ford Focus, who was traveling westbound on Front Street. The two vehicles collided while crossing at the intersection.

The female was thrown from her scooter and suffered trauma to the head. She was transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for treatment of her injuries. Later, she was flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star.

Plainfield Police, along with members of the Atwood Hose Fire Department responded to this scene. Police say the accident is under investigation.