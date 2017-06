Related Coverage Fourth of July fireworks in Meriden cancelled due to budget cuts

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The mayor has announced that the 4th of July fireworks show in Meriden is back on!

On Tuesday night, the city council approved a resolution to spend $10,000 on fireworks. Almost $7,000 has also been raised in private donations.

Meriden’s fireworks display will light up Hubbard Park on July 3rd.

