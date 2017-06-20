Hartford police make arrest in homicide investigation

Related Coverage Hartford Police investigate fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made a murder arrest in a fatal shooting from last month.

Police say they arrested and charged 22-year-old Samuel Stevenson with the murder of Timothy Burt that happened on June 11 on Enfield Street.

At 10:21 a.m. on June 11, Hartford police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 69 Enfield Street. At the scene, officers found Burt bleeding and unresponsive from several gunshots and he was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 11 a.m.

On June 12, police ruled that Burt’s death was a homicide and they quickly found a connection between Burt and Stevenson as they had several past altercations. One of these altercations, which was captured on surveillance cameras, happened two days before the homicide, however this incident was never reported to police.

After obtaining significant evidence during the investigation, on June 18 Hartford police issued an arrest warrant charging Stevenson with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm with a bond set a $1.5 Million.

Officers arrested Stevenson at Adult Probation and also recovered a firearm that police believe was used in the homicide.