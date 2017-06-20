Healthcare providers fight proposed Medicaid cuts

By Published:
Legislative Office Building in Hartford. (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –  A group of health care providers from around the state will gather at the Legislative Office Building at the state capitol to speak out against proposed cuts to Medicaid.

The demonstrators contend that would be cuts on both the state and national level put things like dental services for adults, and programs serving the disabled and those with lower incomes at risk. They say between the state’s HUSKY program and those eligible under the Medicaid Medicare Savings program an estimated 50 thousand people in the state could be effected.

The speakers taking part in Tuesday’s program include representatives from the Clifford Beers Clinic in New Haven and Planned Parenthood. The meeting is set to begin at eleven o’clock this morning in Room E at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

