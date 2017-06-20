Kids get crafty this summer for $5

Related Coverage Talking to your kids about summer camp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If they’re not out already, the kids will soon be home for the summer. We all know summer camp can be expensive so we are stretching your dollar with an inexpensive way to keep their minds busy each week.

Designing shapes and playing with paint. Michael’s craft store is giving kids a place to get creative this summer.

“I’m having fun,” said one little girl in North Haven.

It’s their Camp Creativity. Workshops like this are going on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon through the end of July. The good news for parents, it’s only $5 per child. As Northford’s Jennifer Dowson’s found, entertaining kids over the summer usually doesn’t always come cheap.

“Certain activities can be $100 per child for a half day in the week and so this is nice. It was $15 just to bring them out for 2 hours,” Dowson said.

The activity is a different theme each week that you can find online. Michael’s crafters say it’s not only about keeping their minds busy, they find it’s a great way to make friends!

“We’ve seen it where people make friends from this and they’re still friends with some of the people they’ve met from the last camp we had,” said Jessica Nelson of Michaels, North Haven.

The kids get to create and socialize while moms and dads like the time spend away from technology. It’s $5 a child or you can save a few dollars by buying the whole week ahead of time. Instead of $15 buck you can get it for $12. You can reserve a spot or just show up.