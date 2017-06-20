Latana Hummus Recalled

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PURCHASE, New York (WTNH)- Stop & Shop is taking some hummus off store shelves after a recall by the company Hummus Gourmet, LLC. Officials say some Latana white bean hummus may be contaminated with Listeria. Stop & Shop says they have not gotten any reports of people getting sick, but have pulled the hummus from shelves.

The hummus that falls under this recall is Latana White Bean Hummus with Pine Nuts in the 10 ounce size. The UPC is 896863001434 and the expiration is between June 19, 2017 and August 15, 2017.

Officials say if you have that hummus at home, don’t eat it. You can bring it back to Stop & Shop with a receipt for a full refund.

