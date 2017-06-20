Man arrested after Torrington school lockdown and scuffle with police

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Torrington man is facing a list of charges after a scuffle that put a school into lockdown.

Tuesday morning around 8:30, police got a call about a man cutting himself in Alvord Park. An ambulance crew said the man was uncooperative and did not want police involved. Police say 22-year-old Austin Cyr told them he had a knife and would go after police if they approached.

Cyr wound up in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Torringford West Street. The school was put into lockdown.

Police confronted Cyr, there was a foot chase, and officers used tasers on him. They were able to restrain Cyr and take him into custody. Police say Cyr had a box cutter, hypodermic needles, marijuana edibles and other drug paraphernalia.

Cyr, who lives in Harwinton, was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. He is facing a number of charges including Assault on an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering with an Officer.