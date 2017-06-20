Mattel unveils diverse line of Ken dolls

(ABC News) — The company behind Barbie announced its most diverse line of Ken dolls yet.

Mattel is introducing dolls featuring three body types, seven skin tones and nine hairstyles, including the trendy man bun. The dolls also boast cool fashions for a new generation.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Lisa McKnight, Barbie’s senior vice president and general manager, said in a press release.

“Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

From the original Ken doll, which debuted more than five decades ago sporting red swim trunks and cork sandals, to Dream Date Ken, released in 1984 and dressed in a sleek black jacket and bow tie for a night out with Barbie, Mattel has given the iconic doll some progressive looks to match the trends of the moment.

Get a first look at some of the new Ken dolls below. Ten are on sale starting today, and five more will be released in stores in the coming months.

The dolls join the more than 100 diverse looks that the Barbie brand launched in the last three years with its Barbie Fashionista line.