Mattel unveils diverse line of Ken dolls

This photo provided by Mattel shows an African-American, original-style Ken doll, with cornrows. Mattel announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the company is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, giving him new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the toy company’s plan to make its dolls more diverse and try to appeal to today’s kids, many of whom would rather pick up an iPad than a doll. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year earlier. (Courtesy of Mattel via AP)

(ABC News) — The company behind Barbie announced its most diverse line of Ken dolls yet.

Mattel is introducing dolls featuring three body types, seven skin tones and nine hairstyles, including the trendy man bun. The dolls also boast cool fashions for a new generation.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” Lisa McKnight, Barbie’s senior vice president and general manager, said in a press release.

“Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

From the original Ken doll, which debuted more than five decades ago sporting red swim trunks and cork sandals, to Dream Date Ken, released in 1984 and dressed in a sleek black jacket and bow tie for a night out with Barbie, Mattel has given the iconic doll some progressive looks to match the trends of the moment.

Get a first look at some of the new Ken dolls below. Ten are on sale starting today, and five more will be released in stores in the coming months.

The dolls join the more than 100 diverse looks that the Barbie brand launched in the last three years with its Barbie Fashionista line.

