Members of Congress, VP Mike Pence donate blood at Congressional Blood Drive

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — In the nation’s Capitol on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress and their staff rolled up their sleeves.

It was all part of a congressional blood drive in the wake of last week’s shooting before the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise was shot in the hip.

He’s still in the hospital right now.

At Tuesday’s drive, donors squeezed small U.S. Capitols with the name “Scalise” on it.

We have our differences here on Capitol Hill and the debates are strong, but in all my years here on Capitol Hill, I know that when tragedy strikes, people come together,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

There will be another blood drive on Thursday.

