Mueller to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee senators

Attorney and former FBI Director Robert Mueller, right, arrives for a court hearing at the Phillip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, Thursday, April 21, 2016. Mueller has been overseeing settlement talks with Volkswagen, the U.S. government and private lawyers for the automaker to buy back some of the nearly 600,000 diesel cars that cheat on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to meet with top members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

A Judiciary Committee spokesman made the announcement on Tuesday. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mueller will talk with the chairman of the committee, GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and the top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California. He’ll also meet with GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The part of the reason for the meeting is to ensure there is no conflict between Mueller’s probe and the work of the congressional committees.

