New Haven gas explosion prompts incident notification plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An explosion at the New Haven Chlor-Alkali’s Chemical Plant in December is prompting plans for a quicker notification plan.

People in one local neighborhood say the city needs a better, faster way to let residents know when emergencies like that one happen.

Folks in this neighborhood say they were shaken twice by this chemical plant explosion. First when the Chlor Alkali plant blew up, and then they were shaken again by the lack of communication from the city.

The Alder who represents this neighborhood will be pushing for more communication at a meeting Tuesday night. She tells the New Haven Register that it took six hours for the city to send out an official notification about what happened at the plant.

The city tells the paper there was a good reason for that. There were no injuries, and no threat to public safety, so there was no reason to warn people about anything through the mass notification system.

Trouble is, when you hear and feel an explosion at a nearby chemical plant, hearing nothing from emergency officials is not reassuring. Kinda the opposite. Rumors and social media posts were all people had for a while.

The Alder, Anna Festa, tells the Register she wants a new notification system that would give people more information in future events. The paper says the Chlor-Alkali company supports the idea, and the city’s emergency operations guy says he is open to giving people more information.

If you want to make your voice heard on this, there is a city Public Safety Committee hearing Tuesday night at City Hall. It starts at 6:30 p.m.