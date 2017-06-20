New Haven magnet school partners with China for exposure to arts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven school is making history…art history. A magnet arts school is becoming the first in the country to partner with the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Folks are really excited about this here at Educational Center for the Arts. All those future Monets and Picassos here in the New Haven will now get a chance to be exposed to Chinese culture.

The principal at the schools says this is the first partnership between an American public school and the Chinese Ministry of education. He says they’ve been taking students and staff to visit their sister art schools in Beijing and Shanghai for two years.

Now, they’ll enroll Chinese students there and the this will give New Haven students exposure to the Chinese culture. Then, the New Haven kids and faculty will get a chance to head to China too.

The principal, Jason Hiruo says the Chinese focus on traditional arts, while here they focus on a more contemporary work.

“We want to provide our students with more connection to the world as much as possible and we’re able to do that at ACES ECA because in connecting arts to the culture it’s directly relevant,” said Hiruo. “The plan is to have four students arrive from Shanghai here in New Haven before the school year starts.”

Then American students will head over there. They’re even planning on expanding the program in the future.

